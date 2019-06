Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 17-23.

Fire calls

6/21 at 8:54 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Whitney Farms Road.

6/22 at 3:30 p.m. Police assist in New Gloucester.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to five calls from June 10-16.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: