YARMOUTH — The historical society will hold a ceremony to dedicate “Night,” a sculpture by Roy Patterson, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St.

The basalt and granite sculpture was originally purchased by the late William D. “Bill” Hamill and was donated to the town by his family.

Hamill, who died in 2017, was chairman of the Yarmouth Historical Society and served on other boards and committees in town. He was also a supporter of the arts, a collector of works by Maine-based artists who frequently visited artist studios and galleries, and a major contributor to the development of the history center.

The Yarmouth Arts Alliance and the Village Improvement Society have partnered with the historical society on the event. For more information, see yarmouthmehistory.org

