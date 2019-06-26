Bath Heritage Days runs for five days, July 3-7, at the city’s Waterfront Park and Library Park. Events include a Chicken BBQ, Strawberry Shortcake Social, Chili-Chowder Fest, food vendors, and Bath Beer Garden each day during musical performances. Fireworks on the Fourth of July, at about 9 p.m. Find a complete schedule at https://bathheritagedays.com/#schedule.

Food & Beverage Events

June 29

Norembega Cidery Tasting, 2-6 p.m., 380 Woodman Road, New Gloucester, 370-2027. Cost depends on the cider ordered.

July 3

Wine tasting featuring Wicked Wines, 3-5:30 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

July 3-7

Bath Beer Garden at Bath Heritage Days, Bath Brewing Co., 141 Front St., Bath, 560-3389. Open during live music performances.

July 6

Wine tasting featuring Hart & Harp Wine Co., 3:30-6 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Beers in the Barn, Wolfe’s Neck Center Mallet Barn, 625 Wolfe’s Neck Road, 3-6 p.m., $40 includes tasting glass and unlimited pours. Tickets at https://www.wolfesneck.org/beers-in-the-barn/.

July 13

Harraseeket Wine Dinner celebrating wines from California and Oregon, 6 p.m. Five-course dinner including Peach, Burrata, Prosciutto Salad, Ravioli with Smoked Chicken, Lobster Grilled Cheese, New York Strip Steak, and Chocolate Torte; 162 Main St., Freeport, 865-9377, $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

July 16

Now You’re Cooking Polish Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, $50 per person, reservations required.

July 18

Now You’re Cooking Pesto Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, $50 per person, reservations required.

Food Features

Frontier Café food and beverage specialties include Won-ton Tacos, Local Mussels, Zucchini Salad, “The Experiment” citrus cocktail, and Pierre Angulaire Bordeaux Blanc 2017; Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-5222.

Bessie’s Farm Goods will be closed Saturday, June 29, through Monday, July 8, for a family celebration; 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840.

Conundrum Wine Bistro is closing after 18 years because of difficulty in hiring staff. El Jefe, next door, remains open; 117 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 865-0303.

