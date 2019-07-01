Portland police say a woman’s body was found Monday morning near the Kiwanis pool on Douglass Street.
Lt. Robert Martin said the person who found the body called police just before 6:40 a.m. Monday. The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.
“Right now there’s no indication of any trauma or anything suspicious,” Martin said.
Martin said police are in the process of notifying the person’s next of kin.
This story will be updated.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health
CDC warns about outbreaks of fecal parasite in public swimming pools and water parks
-
The Forecaster
Longtime SAD 51 administrator to lead Cumberland school for 1 year
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Social worker to represent Maine at national conference on addiction
-
Nation & World
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist handcuffed after fake 911 call, authorities say
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: July 4-12