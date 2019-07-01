Arrests

6/29 at 5:01 p.m. Shauna D. Hyde, 64, of Baywood Lane, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/25 at 11:35 a.m. Steven L. Grant, 64, of Royal Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Madeline Point Road by Marine Patrol Officer William Owen on a charge of docking for more than 30 minutes.

Fire calls

6/24 at 9:43 a.m. Accident on Portland Street.

6/24 at 7:17 p.m. Odor of smoke on U.S. Route 1.

6/25 at 9:23 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/25 at 10:21 p.m. Lines down on Mountfort Road.

6/26 at 11:51 a.m. Accident on Route 1.

6/26 at 2:29 p.m. Structure fire on Gilman Road.

6/27 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

6/27 at 11:38 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/28 11:52 p.m. Structure fire at Juniper East.

6/29 at 3:24 a.m. Assist Freeport.

6/29 at 11 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/29 at 8:55 p.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

6/29 at 9:03 p.m. Lines down on Rand Road.

6/29 at 9:06 p.m. Lines down on Bartlett Circle.

6/29 at 9:10 p.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

6/29 at 9:28 p.m. Odor of smoke on McCartney Street.

6/30 at 12:44 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 6:41 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 7:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Beech Tree Lane.

6/30 at 8:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 24-30.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: