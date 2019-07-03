NEW HIRES

F.O. Bailey Real Estate announced two new hires.

Adrienne Bennett joined as a Realtor specializing in residential real estate sales.

Bennett was previously in communications.

Dale Holman joined this agency as a broker specializing in commercial, investment and residential clients, and short sales and foreclosures.

Holman has been working in commercial and residential real estate for over 15 years – first as a private investor and then a broker. He is active in acquisitions, selling, developing, investing, expanding and leasing opportunities.

Dana Moos has joined The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty as director of lodging and hospitality brokerage.

Moos, a commercial specialist, was the owner and innkeeper of the Kingsleigh Inn in Southwest Harbor.

RETIRING

Gary Glenn is retiring as executive vice president of Synergent on July 31 after 20 years of service.

Glenn has been serving the credit union system in various capacities for 40 years, beginning his career at Synergent in 1999. He served in a number of roles and made important contributions to the company’s success, including the development of innovative new products and services.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The National Academy of Family Law Attorneys recently published its list of nationally ranked family law attorneys.

The following Maine attorneys made the list:

Barbara Cardone of Bangor; Dana Prescott, Saco; Elizabeth Scheffee of Windham; Gene Libby of Kennebunk, Kristin Gustafson of Augusta; Marianna Fenton Hibbard of Portland; Nancy Morin of Brunswick; Roger Katz of Augusta; Sarah Mitchell of Auburn and Timothy Zerillo of Portland.

Share

« Previous