NEW HIRES

Linda Valentino, Kate Scamman

Kate Scamman and Linda Valentino joined the Bean Group as licensed Realtors.
A mother daughter-duo, Scamman is an associate broker and Valentino is a broker with over 40 years of real estate experience. They formed the Scamman Valentino Chenette Team out of the Bean Group  in Saco. They were previously Realtors at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

 

 

Justin Chenette

Justin Chenette also joined the Bean Group as a licensed Realtor specializing in residential real estate.
Chenette currently serves in the Maine Senate and runs his own marketing firm.

 

 

 

Leslie Clague

Leslie Clague joined The Maine Community Foundation as a program associate.
Clague, of Portland, previously worked as an administrative coordinator/human resources generalist at North Side Housing and Supportive Services in Chicago.

 

 

 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced two new members of its board of directors.

Jason Kern

Jason Kern is a real estate broker and investor at Portside Real Estate. He specializes in residential and rental income properties.

 

 

 

Sandra Lipsey

Sandra Lipsey is a business coach, operating her own business.

 

 

 

 

 

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS
MMG Insurance headquartered in Presque Isle was recognized by the National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos. with its Award in Innovation.
MMG received the award for its innovative approach in attracting millennials to its employee base and developing leadership skills within currently employed young professionals.

 

 

