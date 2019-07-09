NEW HIRES

Kate Scamman and Linda Valentino joined the Bean Group as licensed Realtors.

A mother daughter-duo, Scamman is an associate broker and Valentino is a broker with over 40 years of real estate experience. They formed the Scamman Valentino Chenette Team out of the Bean Group in Saco. They were previously Realtors at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Justin Chenette also joined the Bean Group as a licensed Realtor specializing in residential real estate.

Chenette currently serves in the Maine Senate and runs his own marketing firm.

Leslie Clague joined The Maine Community Foundation as a program associate.

Clague, of Portland, previously worked as an administrative coordinator/human resources generalist at North Side Housing and Supportive Services in Chicago.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced two new members of its board of directors.

Jason Kern is a real estate broker and investor at Portside Real Estate. He specializes in residential and rental income properties.

Sandra Lipsey is a business coach, operating her own business.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

MMG Insurance headquartered in Presque Isle was recognized by the National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos. with its Award in Innovation.

MMG received the award for its innovative approach in attracting millennials to its employee base and developing leadership skills within currently employed young professionals.

