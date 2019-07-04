AUGUSTA — Maine could stay on Eastern Daylight Time all year long under a new law, but only if Congress acts.
Congress would first have to pass a law to allow the year-round observation of Eastern Daylight Time. And all states in the Eastern time zone and Washington, D.C. would also have to observe Eastern Daylight Time all year.
Then, the Secretary of State would issue a public notice announcing the start of year-round Eastern Daylight Time.
Maine’s law was enacted without the Democratic governor’s signature last month and is set to be effective in September.
Maine broadcasters argued that such a bill would hurt their business.
