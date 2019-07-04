With all the development going on in Portland and a lack of affordable housing, learning about Kevin Bunker’s decision to maintain 66 State St. for its current purpose, women struggling with addiction, and his interest in constructing a new building to serve that community – well, it’s a wonderful reminder that there are good people in this world (“Portland developer proposes housing for homeless women,” July 2).

Between that bit of good news and the City Council’s recent decision to not squeeze fishermen out of Commercial Street, it’s refreshing to witness good values at work. Thank you!

Suzanne Randall

Scarborough

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: