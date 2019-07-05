BASEBALL

Jerry Downs hit a two-run homer during a six-run fifth inning Friday night as the visiting Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to a season-best six games by downing the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 11-5.

Jarren Duran led the 14-hit offense for the Sea Dogs (9-8) by going 4 for 5. Joey Curletta and Tate Matheny added homers and drove in three runs apiece.

Starter Matt Kent went six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out six with one walk.

NECBL: Brett Vosik singled in Isaiah Thomas with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Newport Gulls (13-8) earned a 5-4 win over the visiting Sanford Mainers (8-13). Erik Stock had two hits for Sanford.

ROAD RACING

MARATHONER DIES: A marathon runner was found dead in the Los Angeles River, days after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon following allegations of cheating.

Frank Meza, 70, a retired doctor who began entering marathons in his 60s after coaching young athletes, had denied the allegations of cheating. He came under suspicion for his fast splits and finishes in marathons statewide but claimed it was impossible for him to prove he didn’t cheat. He did say he stopped to relieve himself but said he ran the entire 26.2 miles.

OLYMPICS

SUSPENSION LIFTED: The International Olympic Committee said it’s fully lifted a suspension from Kuwait’s Olympic committee, imposed in 2015 when the national government passed a law that compromised the independence of sports bodies.

The suspension meant Kuwaitis at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics competed as an “Independent Olympic Athlete” without their national flag and anthem.

• Olympic gold medalists Sergey Bubka and Alexander Popov denied claims made in a Brazilian court they were paid to vote for Rio de Janeiro’s winning bid to host the 2016 Summer Games.

GOLF

PGA: Bryson DeChambeau racked up nine birdies to finish at a career-low 62 and vault into the lead at 14 under through two rounds of 3M Open at Blaine, Minnesota.

DeChambeau, who entered the week eighth in the world rankings, hit greens in regulation on 17 of 18 holes. He sank four putts from 20-plus feet, including the No. 7 and No. 8 holes and holds a two-shot lead over Adam Hadwin.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park twice ran off four straight birdies on her way to a 10-under 62 and a one-shot lead over Yealimi Noh in the Thornberry Creek Classic at Oneida, Wisconsin.

EUROPEAN: Zander Lombard shot a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open at Lahinch.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Qualifying for the Cup race was canceled because lightning in the area around the track made it impossible for NASCAR to inspect the race cars. The field for Saturday night’s race was set on points.

Joey Logano will start on the pole.

– Staff and news services

