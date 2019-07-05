SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College will hold three On-the-Spot Acceptance Days this summer, allowing prospective students to complete the entire admissions process for the fall semester in a single visit.

First offered four years ago, the streamlined admissions process encourages students to sign up as enrollment at the college and throughout the Maine Community College System has fallen over the last seven years, largely because of a historically tight job market.

On-the-Spot Acceptance Days will be held July 18 and Aug. 6 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the college’s main campus in South Portland and the Midcoast Campus in Brunswick, the college announced this week.

During On-the-Spot Acceptance Days, students will be able to complete an application form for free, take placement tests, start the financial aid process and sign up for new student orientation.

Enrollment at SMCC fell 14 percent over the last seven years, from a high of 6,847 students in the fall of 2011 to 5,862 students last autumn, according to system reports. Overall enrollment in the system’s seven regional community colleges fell 7 percent in the same period, from 17,911 students in 2011 to 16,622 students in 2018.

Educators and economists blame the decline on an unflagging demand for workers, with more than 7 million job openings consistently across the United States, making it easier for people to improve their employment prospects without going back to college.

No appointment is necessary for On-the-Spot Acceptance Days. Representatives from the college’s housing, billing, disability services, security and transportation departments will be available to answer questions.

Prospective students should bring proof of completing high school requirements, such as a high school diploma, final high school transcript or GED/HiSET credentials. Transfer students should bring official college transcripts in a sealed envelope.

Fall classes begin on Aug. 26. The college offers more than 40 associate degree and certificate programs in applied technology, arts and sciences, health sciences, public safety and business and information technology.

Students also may apply at the Admissions Office, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at www.smccme.edu/onthespot or via [email protected] or 207-741-5800.

