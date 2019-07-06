The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a New Hampshire man with raping an unidentified female at an Arundel campground, Sheriff William King said Saturday.
Nicholas Webb, 40, of Richmond, New Hampshire, has been released on $5,000 bail and is due to appear Superior Court in Alfred later this summer, King said in a news release.
Deputies were called to the campground, which King did not identify, around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. They spoke with a female who said she had been raped.
After further investigation, they arrested Webb and charged him with gross sexual assault, King said.
Webb could not be reached for comment.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
