Regarding public funding of religious schools, Al Diamon is right on the mark and Edgar Allen Beem is confused.
Proponents of public funding of religious schools haven’t considered the consequence of schools of all religions receiving public funds, e.g., Muslim, Bahai, Jewish, Buddhist, etc. Public schools are a manifestation of American inclusiveness, i.e, any American child may attend. Religious schools tend to exclude those who don’t practice the school’s sponsored religion. Cheverus High School is an exception since it has historically welcomed students of all faiths.
Steve Romanoff
Falmouth
