About 65 times a year, the Chebeague Transportation Co. is alerted by island rescue personnel to be ready to ferry injured or sick passengers to ambulances on the mainland for emergency care. CTC crews are on call, 24/7/365 to provide this free service to our community. Lives have been saved.

Although CTC is a nonprofit, and its ferry provides emergency rescue transport whenever it is needed, a loophole in state regulations prevented the company from qualifying for a sales tax exemption in the purchase of a new ferry, due to be delivered this summer. The tax bill was $63,000, a stiff expenditure for a small island.

State Rep. Janice Cooper, D-Yarmouth, and state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, recognizing that CTC’s rescue transportation service is critical to daily life on Chebeague, ushered legislation granting CTC an exemption to the tax. Their interest in, and work toward winning support for this measure will benefit not only CTC, but all who live on or visit Chebeague for years to come.

John Rent, president

Chebeague Transportation Co.

