“Fishing, swimming, sunbathing, dog walking, kayaking, and sightseeing are just some of the activities our residents and visitors enjoy” at Falmouth Town Landing, according to Police Chief John Kilbride. If that’s the case, why is he raising fees on the majority of mooring holders who never use it?

At least two-thirds of mooring holders do not use Town Landing at all, because they access their moorings via Handy Boat or Portland Yacht Club. And while there has not been a “substantial” increase in mooring fees in quite a while, Kilbride should bear in mind that the last increase for residents was 20 percent.

It’s also difficult to understand what Kilbride means when he says the moorings require “monitoring.” I am required by law to keep my mooring in good condition. The town does not do this for me. We are blessed to have a fabulous harbormaster, but a mooring is its owner’s responsibility, not the town’s.

Lastly, it is unfortunate Kilbride chose to announce his financial proposal in a non-transparent fashion. We were sent an email, but the email specifically stated that no details would be disclosed to the public before the Waterfront Committee meeting, which itself was not announced publicly.

Marjorie J. Getz, former member

Falmouth Waterfront Committee

