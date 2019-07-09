The Maine Supreme Judicial Court upheld on Tuesday the manslaughter conviction of woman who fatally stabbed a man in the town of Waldo.
Victoria Scott, of Rockport, challenged testimony and sufficiency of the evidence and alleged prosecutorial misconduct, among other things.
She’s serving 11 years in prison for the killing of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield outside a friend’s home in February 2017.
The Supreme Judicial Court rejected her appeal in a 5-1 decision.
The majority determined the evidence was sufficient to support a conviction, and that her testimony that she could’ve walked away undercut her argument of self-defense.
In a dissent, Justice Joseph Jabar said a new trial was warranted. He said the errors Scott cited may have been harmless but that the “cumulative effect” of them denied Scott a fair trial.
