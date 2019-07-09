Midcoast

Benefits

“Hook, Line and Dinner!” tickets available for Aug. 3 fundraiser being held at Cook’s Lobster & Ale house in Harpswell, $75, benefits Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, mainecoastfishermen.org.

Books/Authors

Saturday 7/13

Create a Homemade Nature Journal, 10 a.m., hosted by KELT at LOCAL Garden in Bath. All materials provided; best for ages 10 & older. By donation, register through 442-8400.

Book Signing with painter Katherine Bradford and poet Pam Burr Smith, 4 p.m., Gulf of Maine Books, 134 Maine St., Brunswick.

Friday 7/17

“Mainers on the Titanic,” by Mac Smith, 5 p.m., Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St.

Ongoing

The Library Bookstore, 194 Front St., Bath, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, books, audio books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages.

Writing Group, 2 p.m. second Thursday, Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Rd., Harpswell. For writers of all genres, cundysharbor.me.

Popham Beach Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday July & August.

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, always looking for new members, email [email protected]

Men’s Book Club, 4 p.m. third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, [email protected]

Rare Reads, 6 p.m., third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, discussions of unusual and interesting new fiction, always looking for new members; registration not required, [email protected]

Friends Book Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m., third Friday of each month, Wiscasset Friends of the Library, 21 High St., free and open to the public, newcomers always welcome.

Bulletin Board

Saturday 7/13

Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., rain or shine, refreshments available.

Auction, Five Island Fire Station, Old Schoolhouse Road, Georgetown, preview 8 a.m., bidding 9 a.m., food for sale, cash or checks only.

Thursday 7/18

Zerbini Family Circus, 6 p.m., Phippsburg Elementary School, 1047 Main Rd., fundraiser for Popham Chapel 125th Anniversary, advance tickets $10 at the library; 2 children under 12 free with an adult ticket.

Ongoing

Brunswick Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesdays & Fridays, downtown Brunswick between Park Row and Maine Street.

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick Landing, guests welcome, register at 2156.toastmastersclubs.org, 241-2294.

Connected: widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, nondenominational gathering, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Socialize, mingle and meet new friends, 725-8386.

Reduced Price Hair Cuts for Seniors, drop-in 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union Ave., Brunswick, $10 charge benefits People Plus, public welcome.

Call for Volunteers

Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates training, Aug. 13-16 in the Augusta area; learn about being a guardian ad litem and child advocate, contact Darren Defoe, 213-2864. [email protected]

Ongoing

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery, Look Good Feel Better, Relay For Life, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or [email protected]brun.org.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine, ongoing need for volunteers, learn more about current opportunities by calling 504-9341 or emailing [email protected]

ReStore, donations of appliances, complete kitchen cabinet sets, and furniture in good condition needed, call 504-9341, drop off at 126 Main St., Topsham, Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

Red Cross Blood Drives: Visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, [email protected]

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, [email protected]

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, [email protected]

Midcoast Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, [email protected]

Dining Out

Saturday 7/20

Baked Ham Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave. Includes mac & cheese, vegetables, homemade pies, adults/$10, kids/$4, takeout available.

Ongoing

Coasters Luncheon Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday, Bath Area Senior Center, Floral Street. Includes entree with potato, vegetable, biscuit for $7, all welcome.

Lunch with Friends, every Tuesday at noon, hosted by Harpswell Aging at Home at Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Rd. Free and open to all Harpswell residents; to volunteer call Surrey Hardcastle at 833-0092 or [email protected]

Health

Yoga for Cancer, 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Rd., Brunswick, (no class in August), call 729-8433.

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, www.communityresourcefinder.org.

American Red Cross provides free, basic classes in CPR, first aid, babysitting, water safety, AED and more at 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, www.redcross.org/take-a-class.

Blood pressure clinic, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, midcoasthealth.com/wellness/classes.

Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call 7 days/week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, brunswickmaine.shambhala.org, 729-7402.

Kitten Yoga, 6-7 p.m., first Friday of every month, Jai Yoga, 14 Maine St., Ste. 314, Brunswick, $25, benefits Midcoast Humane Society, held facebook.com/midcoasthumane.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

“Prescription for Health,” noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-6585, midcoasthealth.com/wellness.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, find a local meeting at www.tops.org.

Weight Watchers, American Legion Hall, Columbus Drive, Brunswick, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays, weightwatchersmaine.com/meetings/brunswick.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Topsham Internal Medicine, One Wellness Way, Topsham, all welcome, weather-permitting, 373-6585.

Yoga for Cancer, 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick, mainepines.com/yoga/workshops-and-sessions, 729-8433.

Just for Kids

Maker Cart, Freeport Community Library, 2 p.m. Fridays to Aug. 2 for ages 5 and up.

Ongoing

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, 725-1461, cundysharbor.me.

Book Babies, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, 20 minutes of rhyming stories, fingerplays and songs for babies and toddlers, followed by informal playtime.

Lego League, 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, open play for ages 6-11.

Storytimes for 2’s & 3’s, 10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, short stories, songs, puppets and a craft.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, www.freeportlibrary.com.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required, to May 15.

Preschool Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Burnett Road, Freeport, variety of family activities, including Trucks & Tractor Hayride, Farmer for the Morning, Afternoon Milking, see wolfesneck.org/calendar for full schedule; some free, some fees.

Yoga for Toddlers & Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday, Freeport Community Library.

Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Totman Library, 28 Parker Head Rd., Phippsburg.

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 2 years, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-year-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

3rd Saturday Teen Crafting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, each month features a different project for ages 11-18 only, no registration required.

Young Critics, 5 p.m. third Tuesday, Topsham Public Library, always looking for new members, registration required, email [email protected] for details.

Support

Ongoing

Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 851 Washington St., Bath, classes and support groups to address suicide prevention, depression/bipolar, addictions, contact Patrick Metro at [email protected], 389-4936.

Bath Area Soup Kitchen, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, 807 Middle St. Enter through the side door next to the parking lot.

Cancer Resource Navigation Program, helps cancer patients and caregivers statewide with their questions about financial resources, support services, and other cancer-related concerns, dempseycenter.org/cancer-resource-navigation.

Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Dementia Caregivers Education Series, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 58 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick, 373-3646.

Depressed Anonymous/Human Way Fellowship, 7 p.m. Sundays at the Neighborhood United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath, [email protected]

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center provides legal help, shelter and support. For support groups held in Brunswick call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.com.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6:30 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Food Pantry, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, 807 Middle St., Bath, 737-9289.

Grief Support Groups, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse or suicide, grieving child or parent, holiday-related and more, CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, call 721-1357 for specifics.

Lyme Disease Support Group, 5:30-8 p.m. first Wednesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference rooms, 841-8757.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, 10-11 a.m., first Tuesday, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 81 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 319-7956.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays, noon, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, 729 3149; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St.Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 386 1740.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Center for Grief and Loss, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, for both anticipatory grief and death of a pet. For schedule see bit.ly/2OU7JhV, call 721-1357.

Prostate Cancer Network Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference room.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital, support groups for adult and adolescent survivors of child sexual abuse, www.sassmm.org; 24-hour helpline 1-800-871-7741.

Survivors of Suicide Loss, CHANS Hospice and Volunteers, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, contact Andy Sokoloff at 721-1357, [email protected] for meeting times.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

6-TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Weigh-in 6:40 p.m., meeting follows every Monday, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick. FMI 729-6400, www.tops.org/tops/TOPS/FindAMeeting.aspx.

Women with Cancer Support Group, open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3-4:30 p.m., board room of MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6546.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 24-helpline 800-537-6066; office, 721-0199.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Daily Nature Programs, 2 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, Freeport, meet at benches by the end of the second parking lot. Free with park admission.

Sunday 7/14

Garden Soirée under the Full Buck Moon, 7-9 p.m., Tom Settlemire Community Garden, Maurice Drive, Brunswick. Tapas, treats, and a cocktail included in $30 ticket, btlt.org/events/garden-soiree.

Monday 7/15

“The Wonder of Maine’s Wildlife,” by Harpswell author Ed Robinson, 6:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, photo presentation, animal calls and anecdotes.

Sheep Dog Demo & Two Coves Farm Tour, 10 a.m., 90 Neil’s Point Rd., Harpswell, preregistration required, call Ed Friedman, 666-3372.

Tuesday 7/16

Mainely Organized, 6 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., deal with and prevent clutter.

Saturday 7/20

Lower Androscoggin Kayak Paddle, hosted by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay in Brunswick, call Michelle Moody at 406-5221 for details.

Ongoing

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Cape Entrepreneurs, 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd.,

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Evergreen Circle, Topsham, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email [email protected]

Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Bath-Brunswick Chapter, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Help enact effective, revenue-neutral, bipartisan national climate policy.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

First Light Camera Club, meets monthly 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, fee charged, firstlightcc.com, [email protected], 729-6607.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Speaker Series, 7 p.m., 2nd Wednesday until May, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free and open to the public, fomb.org.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family-friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Sip ‘n’ Stitch, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Learn to knit or crochet, work on a project, share patterns, check out the library’s resources, and relax with a cup of coffee or tea.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 29 Sewall St., Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.gov, 721-8200.

