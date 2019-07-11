Indoor yard sale – Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Scarborough Grange Hall, County Road (Route 22), Scarborough. Vintage, household items, toys, baked goods and snack bar.

Open air fair – Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 940 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco Village. Craft tables, yard sale items, flea market, plants, flowers, baked goods; and auction board items with sailboat and trailer, John Deere tractor, two kayaks and more.

Seeking vendors – Rental spaces $15 for First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill) community yard sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, to coincide with Buxton Community Festival. Call 229-4960.

