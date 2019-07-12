NG veterans monument

in need of renovation

NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Veterans Monument Committee is soliciting donations for renovations to the monument, which is located in front of McCann Fabrications on Route 202.

In December 2018, an automobile accident broke one of the granite fence posts, and snowmobiles have ridden across the monument.

To protect the monument, the committee will move the fence posts nearer to the monument and install additional posts along both sides.

The cost of the additional granite fence posts is approximately $3,500. Donations can be made via check made payable to New Gloucester Veterans Monument and sent to PO Box 531, New Gloucester, ME, 04260.

No one injured

in July 4 fire

STANDISH — A fire that began in a motor home spread to a nearby building July 4, catching two propane tanks on fire in the process.

Director of Public Safety Robert Caron said crews from Standish, Buxton, Windham, Baldwin and Sebago responded to the fire at 1347 Richville Road at 6:24 p.m. on July 4.

“It came in as a motor home fire. It ended up being a big fancy motor home five feet from the building with two propane tanks in between,” he said. The building was a large storage garage with an apartment overheard.

One of the propane tanks exploded, while the other was leaking and “blowing propane straight up into the air into the house,” catching it on fire as well. Nobody was in the building at the time, Caron said, although a cat and dog were rescued.

The fire appears to have been caused by a malfunctioning of the electrical system in the mobile home, Caron said, but fire marshals are still investigating.

Annual Casco Days

celebrates summer

CASCO — The 85th annual Casco Days celebration will take place July 25-27 at Casco Day Park in Casco Village, 948 Meadow Road/Route 121.

The midway opens Thursday at 6 p.m., and there will be fireworks at 9:30 that evening. On Friday, activities will include a chicken barbecue at 5 p.m. and a children’s parade at 7 p.m. Saturday will begin with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to benefit Project Graduation 2020. Breakfast will be followed by the grand parade at 2 p.m. and the Casco Village Church supper at 4:30 p.m. There will be free concerts throughout the festival.

Marine’s family fundraising

for flag memorial, plaque

STANDISH — The family of Cpl. Tyler Wallingford is raising money to purchase and install a 30-foot flag pole, flag and memorial plaque in his memory.

Wallingford, 21, was fatally shot April 12 at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was a third generation firefighter who joined Standish Fire/EMS as soon as he turned 16. He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School and later enlisted in the Marines.

The plaque and flag will be located at the Sebago Lake Landing, where Wallingford worked for two summers.

Donations can be made online to the GoFundMe titled “Crpl Tyler Patrick Wallingford.”

Local Aquarium Society

to collect native plants

SEBAGO — The Lake Region Aquarium Society has scheduled a July 21 collecting trip to search for native aquatic plants in the Lakes Region.

The group will be joined by Sam Rutka, who works at Easy Aquariums in Gorham and the New England Aquarium in Boston.

Participants should meet at noon in front of the Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Sebago Road, and then head out from there. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Bill Gill at 978-764-2885.

