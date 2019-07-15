Greater Portland

Exhibits

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Artisans Collective, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, through Aug. 31.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries: Anne Ireland, “Walking Green” and “Sunlight on Sweet Clover” by John Knight, Route 1, Falmouth, to July 27.

Ann Tracy, self-proclaimed “Digital Alchemist,” Wellness Connection, 685 Congress St., to July 27.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Museums

Thursday 7/18

“Global Warnings,” Marjorie Moore artist talk, 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

“The Magic Flute,” presented by Opera Maine at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, 7:30 p.m. July 24 & 26. Sung in German, with English dialogue and supertitles, $31-$131, 842-0800 or porttix.com.

Wednesday 7/17

Kristin Andreassen, Jefferson Hamer and Lauren Balthrop w/ Megan Burtt, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10/$12, https://onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 7/19

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, named Texas 2018 Musician of the Year, $30, www.cadenzafreeport.com.

Tuesday 7/23

Chris Bethmann, 7 p.m., Andy’s Old Port Pub, 74 Commerical St., Portland, guitarist.

Thursday 7/25

The Modernistics, 6 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth, Great American Songbook presented by jazz ensemble from Boston.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” presented by Fenix Theatre Company in Deering Oaks Park, Park Avenue, Portland, 6:30 p.m. July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

“Laughing Stock,” July 19-21, Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport Players present behind-the-scenes look at a small theater group. $10/$15/$20, www.fcponline.org.

Lady’s Labyrinth, 7:30 p.m., July 19-21, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, spin-off burlesque sequel of the 1986 film “Labyrinth,” $20/advance, $23/door.

Saturday 7/20

Cosmic Juggling & Comedy Show with Michael Menes, 10:30 a.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, contemporary vaudevillian for all ages. Free.

Midcoast

Call for Artists

“Misunderstood Animals”: Open call by Spindleworks to benefit Brunswick Topsham Land Trust, deadline July 26 for exhibit at Frontier from July 30-Oct. 25, http://bit.ly/2LdzhQN.

Exhibits

“Second Nature,” by Ed McCartan, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Paintings and mixed media inspired by the American chestnut tree, to July 31.

Saturday 7/20

Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Popham Chapel. A fabric sale and lunch also available and fiber arts demos throughout the day in Chapel House. For directions call Marilyn Solvay, 632-7101. Free.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

“Anthology-A Collection Of ‘Short Story’ Paintings,” by John M. T. Seitzer, Joy To The Wind Gallery, 34 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through July 31.

“Kevin Beers: Points of Light II,” Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through July 30.

Painter Richard Brown Lethem & Sculptor William Zingaro, ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Aug. 10.

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through Aug. 10.

“Sears Gallagher, William Thon and 20th Century Maine Art,” Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., works from the estate of Sears Gallagher, including rendition of Monhegan Harbor, to Aug. 2.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Free Waterfront Concerts, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 31, Waterfront Park, Bath.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, through Aug. 2, details and tickets at bowdoinfestival.org.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. July 25: Pretty Girls Sing Soprano. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy if raining; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Friday 7/19

“The Music of Peter, Paul, and Mary,” 7:30 p.m., by The Hingham Singers, First Congregational Church, 28 High St., Wiscasset. Free.

Saturday 7/20

Bowdoin International Music Concert, 1:45 p.m., Bailey Island Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Rd., Bailey Island.

Daponte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Phippsburg, tickets at www.daponte.org.

Monday 7/22

Bowdoin International Music Festival Community Concert, 11:30 a.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Free and open to the public, registration appreciated, 729-0757.

Thursday 7/25

Lynn Deeves Trio, 6:30 p.m., Winslow Park and Campground Concert series, Staples Point Road, Freeport. Free and open to the public.

Friday 7/26

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio and Ordinary Elephant, 8 p.m., Frontier, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, $20, $15/advance, www.explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“The Taming of the Shrew,” Library Park, 33 Summer St., Bath, 6 p.m. July 20 & 21, suitable for children. Tickets $5-$22 at BrownPaperTickets.com, 854-8882 and one hour prior to each performance.

“Anything Goes,” Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham, 7 p.m. July 25 & July 26; 2 p.m. July 27, tickets at the door, www.midcoastyouththeater.org.

