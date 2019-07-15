South Portland baseball players Finn O’Connell, left, Jack Houle, Ryan Thurber, and Jacob Kulig hold the Rockies Elite School’s Out Summer Invitational championship trophy, the first of two tournament titles for their Southern Maine River Rats U-15 team on its recent 11-day road trip to Montreal and Cooperstown. The team, which also included John Bickford (Hollis Center), Kalvin Camire (Biddeford), Bronson Damon (Westbrook), Will Harriman (Biddeford), Mike McLeer (Saco), Nathan Morse (Steep Falls), Garren Post (Westbrook) and Joe Townsend (Scarborough), went on to capture the U-15 Cooperstown Backyard Baseball Classic in Cooperstown, New York.

