Arrests

7/13 at 10:04 p.m. Keith Gibbs, 54, of Auburn, was arrested by Officer Emily Lopez on a warrant.

Summonses

7/9 at 4:17 p.m. Richard Steeves, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of being a habitual vehicle offender.

7/11 at 8:05 a.m. Timothy O’Brien, 20, of Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/12 at 7:06 p.m. Jessica Leblanc, 32, of Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Jason Bartlett on a charge of speeding.

7/13 at 10:54 a.m. Loren Smith, 61, of West Paris, was issued a summons by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

7/8 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

7/8 at 6:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196 near Merrymeeting Road.

7/8 at 6:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

7/9 at 9:18 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lower Main Street.

7/9 at 12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wardtown Road.

7/9 at 9:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

7/10 at 5:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on School Street.

7/12 at 4:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

7/12 at 4:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

7/12 at 4:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

7/13 at 12:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mallett Drive and Main Street intersection.

7/13 at 6:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Granite Street.

7/14 at 4:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on US Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from July 8-July 15.

