A Boston book store owner who’s served as a frequent guest appraiser on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” is in Maine to talk about old and rare books.

Kenneth Gloss, who’s appearing Wednesday evening on Peaks Island, will be giving free appraisals of books following a discussion and question-and-answer session at the library.

Gloss is proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop, which deals in antique books in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section.

During his chat, he’ll talk about books that go up in value, and his guidelines for starting a collection. He’ll also talk about the history of his book shop, which dates to 1825.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: