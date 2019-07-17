NEW HIRES

Port Property Management hired Ian Mortimer as its new chief financial officer.

Mortimer was previously a controller for C. Caprara Food Service Equipment in Winthrop.

The Law Office of Lee Woodward merged with Camden Law LLP.

Woodward has 30 years experience building strong relationships with his clients. He will continue to operate at 56 Main St. in Belfast.

Attorney Haley Hall joined Camden Law’s practice in Belfast.

Hall’s practice areas include landlord/tenant disputes, real estate transactions and litigation, family law, misdemeanor criminal proceedings and corporate law.

Rebecca Cote joined OTELCO as a customer service representative in its New Gloucester office.

Cote, of Auburn, brings a diverse professional background.

Spencer Parks joins OTELCO as an OSP Field Technician in Bangor.

Parks, of Bangor, worked previously at Spectrum Cable.

The Animal Welfare Society hired veterinarian Kate Gollon.

Gollon is a graduate of Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She brings a background in shelter medicine, especially surgery and pathway planning for pets going up for adoption.

PROMOTIONS

Kendra Carter was promoted to digital marketing strategist for OTELCO.

Carter is responsible for OTELCO’s digital and social media interactions and brand message and marketing campaigns.

Jermey Bennett was promoted to voice engineering manager in OTELCO’s Bangor office.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Richard Renner, founder of Richard Renner | Architects, was named to the prestigious American Institute of Architects College of Fellows.

The fellowship program recognizes architects who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession and made a significant contribution to architecture and society on a national level.

Maine Homes by Down East magazine won the 2019 Home/Shelter award at the 34th annual

National City & Regional Magazine Awards competition.

W.S. Emerson Co. was recognized with the Shep Lee Community Service Award for its dedication and support of the Bangor region.

W.S. Emerson is a supporter of local charities, most notably the Northern Light Health Champion the Cure Challenge for the last 10 years.

GENERAL

Steve and Judy Brown, who founded Brown Goldsmiths over 50 years ago, have sold their business to one of their longtime staff members, Shannon Hartigan.

Hartigan has over 25 years of experience working with the team and is committed to preserving the experience, artistry and expertise that defines Brown Goldsmiths.

