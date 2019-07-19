High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid- to upper 90s. Dew points in the low to mid-70s will make it feel even warmer. It’ll feel more like 100 to 105 degrees.

We haven’t felt such weather conditions for quite some time.

We hit 94 degrees in Portland back in August 2016, but that was the last time we’ve made it to the mid-90s or higher.

It won’t be a technical heat wave for most of us, but it will be extremely hot. The exception is Fryeburg, where it hit 90 degrees on Friday, so they will have three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher, which meets the definition of a heat wave.

Heat advisories are in effect for much of the state.

Stay hydrated, take breaks if you’re outside for a while, and please don’t leave your kids or pets in the car. Not even for a minute.

Have a great weekend.

