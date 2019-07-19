I am from Minnesota. It has been a childhood dream of mine to visit Maine ever since I did a fourth grade book report. I fell in love with Maine’s people, culture, and the beautiful scenery.

I am a woman, business owner, and a hard worker. I am horrified at the way Sen. Susan Collins has received death threats, been threatened with violence, and continual harassment by many anti-conservatives, yet she still stands firm in her position.

I hope Maine re-elects Sen. Susan Collins, who is one of the greatest and best senators we have in the Senate. I hope to visit Maine someday and get to meet Sen. Collins and thank the great people of Maine for their resolute force in sending us a senator who has class, loyalty, and strength for our country!

God bless America and God bless Sen. Collins!

Debbie Middendorf

Plymouth, Minn.

Share

« Previous

filed under: