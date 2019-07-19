I applaud the efforts of Elizabeth Rose and her Deering Junction neighbors in their opposition to the destruction of greenspace in their neighborhood. I live in the Stroudwater neighborhood. We suffered through a similar struggle just months ago as we opposed the over-development of Camelot Farm. Sadly, we lost our struggle to stop a zoning change that allows the developer of Stroudwater Preserve to now double the size of our neighborhood. This over-development will progress without the necessary improvements to the existing infrastructure, or consideration of the effects on the fragile ecosystem of the Stroudwater River.

As a registered horticultural therapist, I realize the fundamental human need of greenspace within city limits. Cities that honor and protect natural areas enjoy lower crime rates and flourishing communities. It is an indisputable fact that citizens who live within easy access to greenspaces are generally healthier, happier people. This is not rocket science. Humans are part of the natural world. When people have limited access to a nature, illness results. Anxiety, depression, insomnia, obesity are epidemic in our society today. There is a solid connection between the incidence of these conditions with in a population and the lack of access to a natural environment.

My advice to the neighbors of Deering Junction is to fight the zoning change with everything you have. Your greenspace is worth it. Don’t let greed, thinly veiled as “affordable housing,” destroy such a valuable neighborhood asset.

Colleen Griffin

Portland

