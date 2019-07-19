President Trump’s remarks to Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Talib and AOC seem a Joseph Welch moment. When, during the Army McCarthy hearings, Sen. Joseph McCarthy was bearing down on his young client, his reply was: “Have you, Sir, no sense of decency, at long last?”
I would like to think that most of those among us who voted for the president did not want this. If not, they should speak up in full throat now.
Bob Porteous
Portland
