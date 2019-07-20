Fifty years ago, the world held its collective breath as we watched Neil Armstrong step down from the lunar module Eagle to take the first steps on the moon.

Since that day on July 20, 1969, our fascination with Earth’s lunar neighbor hasn’t waned. To honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, the Portland Press Herald asked staff photographers to capture the full moon rising over Maine on Tuesday, July 16.

