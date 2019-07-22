MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

SATURDAY

Public bean hole supper, with two kinds of baked beans, cooked in the bean hole overnight, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, hot dogs, homemade desserts and drinks. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8, $3 children. Contact: 883-6540

Barbecue supper, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, pulled pork, ribs, sides, beverage and dessert. 5:30 to 7 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children; $30 family maximum. Proceeds to benefit South Portland Food Cupboard.

Baked beans and American chop suey supper, including hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church Ober Hall, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8, $4 children.

Public baked bean supper, including casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115, Gray, $8, $4 children 12 and younger. Handicapped accessible. Contact 657-4279, day of supper 657-3279.

Harraseeket Grange supper, including pulled pork, barbecue chicken, salads, desserts, drinks and more. 2 to 5 p.m. Harraseeket Grange Hall, 13 Elm St., Freeport, $10, $8 children.

Bean supper, including two kinds of beans, potato salad, coleslaw, hot dogs, homemade brown bread, lemonade, coffee and pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. North Saco Congregational Church. 126 Rocky Hill Road. Saco. $8, $4 children.

Bean and casseroles supper, including salads, homemade breads, dessert and beverage. 5 to 6 p.m. Gray Congregational Church supper room, 11 Yarmouth Road, Route 115, Gray. $8 adults, $4 children. Handicapped access. 657-4279.

Share

« Previous

filed under: