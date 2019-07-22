Gregory Alan Isakov

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is on the road in support of his latest album “Evening Machines” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/folk album chart. Isakov’s debut dates back to 2003 with “Dust Colored Stones,” and the Colorado resident has continued to rack up critical acclaim with every release. Fingers crossed that he’ll play the gorgeous tune “The Stable Song” from his 2007 album “That Sea, The Gambler.” Arrive on time to enjoy an opening set from singer-songwriter Hayley Heynderickx.

Lakou Mizik

8 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. space538.org

Lakou Mizik is a nine-piece group of Haitian roots musicians who are on a mission to harness the healing power of music as they share their positive message and scintillating tunes. The band formed just months after the devastating 2010 earthquake, and its goal from day one has been to show the world how vibrant and resilient their homeland is. Hear for yourself on Thursday night.

Joe Bonamassa

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $65 To $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Blues guitarist and singer Joe Bonamassa put out a record last year called “Redemption,” and his summer tour brings him to Maine for a Sunday night show of red-hot tunes. Bonamassa was discovered by B.B. King when he was 12 years old, and 30 years later, he’s had 11 albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard blues charts and also earned two Grammy nominations.

