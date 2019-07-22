PORTLAND — On a recommendation from the Roundabout Art Selection Committee, the Portland Public Art Committee on July 17 chose sculptor Mark Pettegrow’s “Passing the Torch” for the roundabout planned at the intersection of Brighton Avenue, Falmouth Street and Deering Avenue.

“The artwork potentially highlights this location as a gateway to Portland and the importance of the location as a site of learning both historically and currently,” the committee said in a statement.

Pettegrow, a part-time resident of Kennebunkport, is a 1981 graduate of the University of Maine who has had his works exhibited in several museums and galleries.

