GORHAM – Gorham police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Route 25 on Sunday that sent six people to Maine Medical Center, five with serious injuries and one by Life Flight with critical injuries.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release that the accident occurred at 2:53 p.m. in the area of Dow Road and Ossipee Trail (Route 25).

Sanborn said a Ford pickup driven by Kenneth Morang, 61, of Standish, was traveling westbound and struck the rear of a Honda Pilot driven by Michael Bell, 39, of Standish, causing it to cross over the centerline. Bell had three juvenile females as passengers, police said.

An eastbound Nisson Rogue, driven by Alissa Ricker, 42, of Boca Raton, Florida, then collided with Bell’s vehicle.

The Portland Press Herald reported the highway reopened at 5:30 p.m. The crash is being investigated by Gorham police.

