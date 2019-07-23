The Coast Guard is searching for a missing elderly man from Thomaston whose empty kayak was found Monday in Muscongus Bay.

Baruch Roberts, 79, was last seen Sunday morning near Friendship, according to the Coast Guard. His empty kayak was found by a fisherman near Allen Island on Monday afternoon, prompting a search by the Maine Marine Patrol.

The Coast Guard joined the search around 4 p.m. Monday and looked for Roberts throughout the night using a small boat from the Boothbay Harbor Coast Guard station, the 110-foot Cutter Ocracoke and an an MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod.

The search is continuing Tuesday with assistance from the marine patrol, Friendship Fire Department and good Samaritans, according to the Coast Guard.

Allen Island is a private island near the southeastern end of Muscongus Bay. It is about halfway between St. George in Knox County and Monhegan Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-767-0303.

