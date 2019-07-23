Baker Newman Noyes employees make the wheels go ’round for area youth

Nearly 200 employees from accounting and advisory firm Baker Newman Noyes learned to build teamwork – literally – when they gathered at Thompson’s Point on June 14 for the firm’s annual all-firm outing.

As an exercise in communication and collaboration, employees were split into teams and given the task of assembling 28 brand-new children’s bicycles from a pile of parts. BNN worked with Bicycle Coalition of Maine, which donated the bikes to area nonprofits Portland Gear Hub, Community Bicycle Center of Biddeford, and Learning Works’ after-school/summer school program.

“Bicycles mean freedom, exploration and independence for many kids. For many of us, a rite of passage,” Shannon Belt, Education & Outreach Director for Bicycle Coalition of Maine, said. “The bikes BNN built will go to homes where kids may not have that opportunity or be used to raise money for youth development across southern Maine. Getting more kids on bikes! It makes me proud that we could connect BNN with an opportunity to give back to the community they serve.”

The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance announced the winners of the 2019 Maine Literary Awards during an awards ceremony June 13 in Bangor, including the following local authors: Book Award for fiction, “The Futility Experts” by Margaret Broucek of Portland; Book Award for crime fiction, “Stowed Away” by Barbara Ross of Portland; Book Award for anthology, editors, “Atomic Tangerine” The Telling Room of Portland; Short Works Competition, poetry, Jeri Theriault of South Portland; Youth Competition, nonfiction, Elena Parr of Falmouth; Youth Competition, poetry, Emma Auer of Falmouth.

Portland-based BlueTarp Financial, a leading-edge business-to-business trade credit financing company, announced today it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Capital One Financial Corp. BlueTarp’s management team and associates will continue to work from their offices in Portland and will join Capital One’s credit card partnership business.

The Junior League of Portland announced Eliza Warren Giberson of Yarmouth has taken office as the incoming president. A member since 2013, Giberson is a Leadership Gift Officer at Maine Medical Center, and previously worked with the Center for Grieving Children and and the United Way of Greater Portland.

Peter Bennett of The Bennett Law Firm of Portland has been elected chairman of the Board of Trustees of The National Judicial College, the nation’s oldest and largest institution of judicial education.

Patty Howells has stepped down after more than nine years at The Telling Room, a Portland-based nonprofit that promotes and nurtures young writers. Howells began her time at The Telling Room as a volunteer, helping the organization conceive of and execute its signature Glitterati fundraiser. She has been on the board for seven years and was on the development committee for over nine years.

“It’s crazy to think about how far we’ve come as an organization in Patty’s two years as president,” incoming board president Tim Schneider said. “She did it all in this quiet, composed, effortless way, never appearing to break a sweat.”

The Maine Real Estate & Development Association announced that Brian Curley, president of PDT Architects, has retired from the board of directors after eight years of service. In addition to serving as one of MEREDA’s vice presidents since 2015, he has also been co-chair of the Conference Committee and served on the Executive Committee. Curley was recognized with MEREDA’s President’s Award in 2014 and 2016.

