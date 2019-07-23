Our daughter Eryn recently graduated from Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) and it was an unparalleled experience for her. Eryn trained with Cirque du Soleil before we relocated to Maine and now she’s with Sellam Circus School in Bidderford, ME.

When Eryn wasn’t studying for SAT’s, she trained, performed and was coaching 20-30 hours weekly. MEVA’s personalized approach to academics gave Eryn the freedom to mentor 45-60 students throughout the week plus about six private students. Virtual school made this possible, academically.

MEVA teachers know the pulse Eryn’s education and keep her motivated. MEVA made her diploma attainable by assigning credits to her previous accomplishments. I want the State of Maine to continue protecting school choice. We are thankful we had this option for Eryn.

Dana DeOliveira

Portland

