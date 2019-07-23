BATH — Seven of the nine elected officials eligible for re-election this fall in Bath and Topsham say they plan to run again.

Bath City Councilor David Comeau and School Administrative District 75 board member Holly Kopp, chairwoman from 2017-2018, said they will not seek re-election.

Nomination papers for three, three-year Bath City Council seats are now available, and must be returned to the office of City Clerk Mary Howe by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. As of Monday morning, July 22, only council Chairwoman Mari Eosco had turned in papers for her councilor-at-large seat.

Ward 7 Councilor Aaron Park said last week he would run again.

Comeau, who has represented Ward 5 since 2016 and from 1989-1994, said Bath “is an excellent community to live in,” and praised the city’s department heads and his fellow councilors.

But having spent many of his 78 years in public service, he said “it’s time to put all thee meetings aside. … I think it’s time to let somebody else run.”

In Topsham, nomination papers for two seats on the Board of Selectmen, both three-year terms, and the SAD 75 Board of Directors will be available Monday, July 29. Papers must be returned to the office of Town Clerk Linda Dumont by 3 p.m. Sept. 6.

Both selectmen with expiring terms, Marie Brillant and Bill Thompson, said they plan to run again.

Two Topsham seats on the School Board are on the ballot: a full three-year term for Kopp’s seat, and a one-year term replacing Matthew Drewette-Card, who resigned June 30 after two years in office.

Kopp, who was elected in 2010, said July 18 her third term would be her last. A parent volunteer in the district for 15 years, she published her first book and started a business in the past year.

“For my own personal growth and development I feel it is time for me to continue to explore other opportunities,” Kopp said.

Patrick Coen, appointed in June by the Board of Selectmen to replace Drewette-Card, said he plans to run again. He was undecided Tuesday whether he would seek the one- or three-year seat.

Nomination papers for two seats on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors will be available Monday, July 29, and must be returned to the superintendent’s office by Sept. 6. Both Anita Brown, the panel’s Arrowsic representative, and Alan Walton of Bath, who fills an unrestricted residence seat, said they are running again.

Voters in all four RSU 1 communities – Bath, Arrowic, Phippsburg, and Woolwich – elect all board members, regardless of where they live.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

