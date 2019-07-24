SOUTH PORTLAND — A new law requiring the state to notify cities and towns of environmental violations by regulated industries has been put to use. And the violator is the same company that inspired the law.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a letter of warning against Global Partners LP, a Massachusetts-based petroleum company that operates a shipping terminal and tank farm on the Fore River in South Portland.

The statute was passed after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a lawsuit and proposed consent decree in March charging Global with violating the emissions license issued by the DEP under the Clean Air Act. South Portland officials and residents were surprised and angry that neither agency notified the city about alleged air-quality violations that had been going on for several years.

The letter of warning says Global was seven days late in submitting a compliance testing report that was due July 5, according to a public notice posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

The test was conducted July 5 on a vapor combustion unit that incinerates emissions released when petroleum products are loaded into tank trucks. The reported results of the test were found to be in compliance with the facility’s emissions license.

However, the DEP also issued a notice of violation in June charging Global with using fuel to fire two boilers that contained more sulfur than allowed under Maine law. In April, the DEP performed a routine inspection that found Global was using No. 6 residual heavy fuel oil that contained 1.6 percent sulfur. That’s more than three times the 0.5 percent allowed under a 2018 statute that lowered the allowed limit from 2 percent.

Burning fossil fuels containing sulfur is the major source of sulfur dioxide gas, which smells like burnt matches, contributes to smog and acid rain, and is a major breathing irritant. Maine has the sixth-highest asthma rate in the nation – 11.2 percent of its 1.3 million residents – according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Global’s air pollution license from the DEP allows the facility’s 12 storage tanks and other equipment to emit up to 51.3 tons of sulfur dioxide gas per year.

The DEP is expected to address the missed deadline and the sulfur violation in a consent decree that’s being drafted by the state agency, said City Manager Scott Morelli. Global now fires the boilers with natural gas.

“The supply tank with the noncompliant fuel was emptied, and we have implemented protocols to ensure the miscommunication that resulted in the violation will not happen again,” Bruce Yates, Global’s terminal manager, wrote in a June 7 letter to Morelli.

“We apologize for this incident,” Yates continued. “Global takes seriously its responsibility to comply with the law and act as a good operator in the City of South Portland. We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment moving forward.”

