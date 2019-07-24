FARMINGTON — Three 17-year-old boys suffered broken bones and internal injuries Tuesday night when the car in which they were riding flipped onto its roof and caught fire on Morrison Hill Road.

The front-seat passenger was ejected, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

A 2003 Subaru driven by Zackary Delano went around a corner at high speed, hit a boulder, lost traction and got caught in a ditch. The car rolled over and came to a rest on its roof, Cote said. The accident was reported at 7:56 p.m.

Delano was summonsed on a misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum of six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The driver and another passenger were trapped in the car and had to be helped out.

The passengers were Garrett Noble and Trevor Whelpley. The accident report did not indicate where the passengers are from.

Delano and Noble were wearing seat belts, but Whelpley was not, police said.

The three teenagers were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Delano and Whelpley were treated and released, and Noble was admitted to the hospital, an FMH spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The vehicle, which was registered to Delano, was destroyed, Cote said.

