Arrests

7/15 at 7:27 p.m. Brittany Tucker, 33, of Perryman Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Tedford Road on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

7/15 at 8:20 p.m. Adam Furin, 34, of Fisher Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Robert Ramsay in Bowdoinham.

Summonses

7/16 at 5:07 p.m. David Cowperthwaite, 67, of Water Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

7/17 at 6 a.m. Spencer Girardin, 22, of Nye Street, Saco, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/17 at 8:23 a.m. Donald Murdoch, 53, of Airport Road, Dexter, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of driving to endanger.

7/17 at 10:15 a.m. Chelsi Ricker, 28, of Millay Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/18 at 1:56 p.m. Phillip Allred, 28, of Shea Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/19 at 9:02 a.m. Ashley Aldrich, 34, of Main Street, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Lara Sarett on Main Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

7/21 at 5:52 p.m. Richard Palm, 21, of Post Office Road, Westport Island, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Meadow Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/15 at 10:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Lane.

7/17 at 12:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/20 at 10:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

7/21 at 4:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Hunter Lane.

7/22 at 7:39 a.m. Mutual aid to Lisbon.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from July 15-22.

