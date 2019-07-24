Arrests

7/15 at 1:26 p.m. Scott J. Charles, 42, of Bald Hill Road, New Gloucester, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/16 at 12:37 a.m. Tanisha L. Solomon, 41, of Old Campus Drive, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/16 at 6:16 p.m. Marc M. Hentschel, 28, of Mallison Falls Road, Windham, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of aggravated habitual offenses and violation of probation.

7/17 at 11:55 a.m. Kaeleigh A. Stuart, 32, of Union Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/18 at 3:08 a.m. Jennifer M. Barrett, 43, of Secret Cove Road, Windham, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Christopher Gerossie on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/18 at 9:19 p.m. Stanley E. Densmore, 68, of Back Nippen Road, Buxton, was arrested on County Road and Broadturn Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failing to make an oral or written accident report.

7/19 at 2:45 p.m. Joshua T. Hamilton, 27, of Herford Avenue, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on two outstanding warrants from other agencies.

7/20 at 11:12 a.m. Crystal L. Taylor, 32, of Tandbergtrail, Windham, was arrested on Mussey Road and Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of driving to endanger and operating after suspension.

7/20 at 4:38 p.m. Victor Debouter, 25, of Burlington, Vermont, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway and Scottow Hill Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

7/20 at 7:55 p.m. Chris Klutsch, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/21 at 9:14 p.m. Christin M. Murphy, 32, of Fairway Drive, was arrested on Fairway Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/15 at 5:31 a.m. Roy A. Stuart, 60, of Buck Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Saco Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/15 at 5:07 p.m. Daniel R. Martin, 18, of Sand Pond Road, Limington, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/19 at 4:48 p.m. Jerry D. Aberle, 68, of Dunnell Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign criminal summons.

7/20 at 12:20 a.m. James G. Daney, 34, of Town Farm Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/20 at 12:17 p.m. Michael A. Cyr, 36, of Church Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue by Officer Michael Beller on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/15 at 5:14 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

7/15 at 9:54 p.m. Alarm call on Southpointe Drive.

7/16 at 2:41 p.m. Alarm call on Carriage Walk Lane.

7/16 at 6:28 p.m. Marine water rescue on Winslow Homer Road.

7/16 at 7:34 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Vesper Street.

7/17 at 2:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Coralburst Lane.

7/17 at 6:46 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/19 at 8:09 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Haigis Parkway.

7/19 at 8:27 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/19 at 4:42 p.m. Alarm call on Vesper Street.

7/20 at 7:30 a.m. Electrical fire on Library Lane.

7/20 at 8:54 a.m. Hazmat incident on County Road.

7/20 at 4:28 p.m. Electrical issues on Estate Drive.

7/21 at 3:00 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

7/21 at 5:36 p.m. Furnace problems on Imperial Lane.

7/21 at 6:54 p.m. Electrical fire on Pine Point Road.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 58 calls from July 15-21.

