WINDHAM — The Faith Lutheran Church’s seventh annual fundraising Lobstah Bake will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at the church, 988 Roosevelt Trail.
Tickets are $20, and there will be seatings at 1 and 3 p.m.
The meal includes one lobster, 1/2 pound of steamers, corn on the cob, potato, coleslaw, blueberry cobbler and lemonade. A hot dog or hamburger meal, with the same side options, is also available for $10.
To reserve tickets, contact Melinda Zimmer-Rankin before July 31 at 749-9503.
