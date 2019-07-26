MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.

The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.

Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.

CHAMPIONS: Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open at Lytham St. Annes, England.

After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.

Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.

Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, shot 67 and was 3 under alongside Ken Duke (69) and Bart Bryant (68).

Three-time Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer was four shots back after a 67, and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 68 to post 1 under.

In his 18th appearance in the event, three-time champion Tom Watson shot 70 to make the cut with a shot to spare at 4 over. Watson has never missed the cut in the Senior Open.

LPGA: Taking advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather, Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains, France.

The 37th-ranked Lee was at even through 15 holes on the day before a birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the best of still conditions. Her clubhouse target of 10-under 132 only got tougher as threatened lightning strikes forced a delay and the heat was swept away by gusting winds.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, also playing early, plus seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim, thriving after a suspension that lasted 1 hour, 5 minutes, were one shot back.

PGA: Tom Hoge topped the Barracuda Championship leaderboard with 21 points at Reno, Nevada, when second-round play at Montreaux Golf and Country Club was suspended for the day after a long delay because of lightning and heavy rain.

Hoge scored eight points in the second round, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys in the modified Stableford event that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse. Beau Hossler, John Chin and Collin Morikawa were a point back.

