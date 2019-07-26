Three Massachusetts men are facing drug trafficking charges after Sanford police found more than a third of a pound of cocaine and crack with a street value of $16,000 during a vehicle stop on Main Street Thursday.

Guydalbert Elie, 40, of Malden, Huberson Sylne, 40, of Revere, and JeanSamuel Merlain, 40, of Boston were charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release. They were arrested without incident and taken to York County Jail, where bail was set at $25,000 each.

Sylne is currently on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug trafficking conviction.

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into a Massachusetts-to-Maine crack and cocaine ring conducted by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency York District Task Force, Maine State Police and Sanford Police Department.

The vehicle stop yielded 148 grams of cocaine, 13.5 grams of crack and $3,500 cash.

