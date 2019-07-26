GoGo Refill, a new South Portland retailer, is trying to reduce single-use plastic in the world by asking customers to bring their own containers to the E Street store.

The store, which opened Friday, sells personal care items, as well as eco-friendly laundry, kitchen and bath cleaning products.

Its refill model is intended to help reduce the amount of plastic waste headed to landfills and fouling oceans.

Owner Laura Marston said similar shops are popular in Europe and Canada, but are just catching on in the U.S.

Marston said she is choosing manufacturers that make eco-friendly cleaning and personal care products to help make a broader environmental impact beyond reducing the amount of plastic in circulation.

