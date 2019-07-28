Can you hear them, dear editor? The silent cries for help from one of the most crucial members of Maine’s ecosystem: the bees?

The tiny insects we so often usher out our doors with hopes of avoiding the shed tears of stung children are dying at unbelievable rates. In fact, last year Maine lost nearly 56% of bee populations – over 30 percent higher than sustainable rates. The cause of these massive, yearly losses to the population of Maine bees is a vicious cycle made deadly by the use of pesticides, in particular, a chemical known as neonicotinoides.

Neonicotinoides, otherwise known as neonics, coat seeds sold to farmers which, when planted, disorient bees and make them often unable to navigate home to their hive.

Imagine driving home from work or from running errands, and you suddenly don’t know where you are or how to get home; this happens to bees all too often. And make no mistake dear editor, this is no matter of controversy. The Environmental Protection Agency under President Trump just recently officially classified neocis as harmful to bees, but subsequently approved their use on over 13.9 million acres of land. As such, we must not stand any longer for the use of these pesticides, so carelessly used despite their direct impact on our bees. We must join the national movement to ban neonics like so many of our fellow states: Maryland, Vermont, etc. Call your legislators, write the governor; demand action, save the bees.

If you can’t hear them, dear editor, listen closer; they need our help. Do not stand idle as they fall into despair– and with them our ecosystem.

Elijah Munro-Ludders

Bath

