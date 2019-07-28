Donald Trump was wrong to say “send her back.” It was “over the line.” He’s frustrated.
“The Squad,” Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressely, are all women; are all Americans; are all minorities; are all college educated; are all financially secure; are all elected officials at the federal level – and are all American success stories. All of them achieved success under a democratic capitalist republic.
Yet, their success is not the cause of Trump’s frustration. His frustration is due to their lacking the realization that the very system that gave them the opportunity to succeed is the same system they want to tear down. Frustrating? Yes – very!
Keep fighting, Mr. President.
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
