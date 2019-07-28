AUBURN — The man who was fatally shot Saturday evening in the parking lot of Walmart was identified Sunday as Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner.

Fournier was shot twice in the back in a possible case of road rage, according to police. He died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

No one had been charged as of Sunday night as local and state police detectives continued to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and a candlelight vigil was held for Fournier at the scene of the shooting.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police, said detectives worked well into the night late Saturday questioning the man involved in the shooting, along with several others who were nearby.

Witnesses who spoke with the Sun Journal at the scene said the two men got into an argument and then a fistfight before Fournier was shot.

The man who was seen shooting Fournier stayed at the scene, and told witnesses he shot in self-defense.

Witnesses also said one of the men called the other man’s wife a name, which may have spurred the conflict.

Fournier had started to walk away when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him, witnesses said.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Sunday by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The car driven to the parking lot by the shooter was taken to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta for analysis, according to McCausland.

More than 100 people showed up Sunday night for a candlelight vigil in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue where Fournier was shot.

The mood was somber and tense throughout the vigil as people lit candles and set them in a circle. Some also tied balloons together and set them near the candles, while others placed photographs of Fournier with his friends and family at the center of the circle.

One woman also placed a handwritten cardboard sign there that read “MORE LOVE, LESS VIOLENCE” at the center of the circle.

After those in attendance lit candles and set them inside the circle, members of Fournier’s family led others in reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

Several people who knew Fournier said he was a “great man” who would “do anything for his friends and family.”

