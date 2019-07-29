Kurt Vile and the Violators

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Odds are pretty good that you’ll hear Kurt Vile and the Violators play “Pretty Pimpin” from the 2015 album “B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down…” But you can also expect the show to be heavy with tracks from the latest record – the reason for the Portland show – “Bottle It In.” Vile’s claims to fame are many and include being the answer to a “Jeopardy” question, appearing as a roadie on “Portlandia” and voicing an animated singing squirrel on HBO’s “Animals.”

Guts

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., $15, $10 seniors, students, low-income. gutsbaroque.com/concerts

Forget what you think you might know about chamber music because the duo of violinist Sylvia Schwartz and cellist John Ott, performing under the name Guts, will make you fall in love with music of the 17th and 18th centuries, along with more modern pieces. You’ll hear them play several selections on period instruments during a show called Les Maîtres du violon: The Rise of the French Violin Sonata. The program includes a French violin sonata from Jean-Féry Rebel among other selections. You’ll also learn about the music scene in 18th-century Paris from Ott’s oral program notes.

Augusta Symphony Orchestra

3 p.m. Sunday. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. On Facebook.

Here’s a chance to hear some lovely classical music outside from the Augusta Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Paul Ross. The afternoon will begin with the Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream by Felix Mendelssohn. Then you’ll hear the Allagash Suite, written by violinist, composer and member of the ASO, Nathan Saunders. The suite is a collection of seven pieces with narration before each piece that describes a trip down the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, and you’ll hear loon calls, steam locomotive whistles, moose, wren, peepers and a lumberjack yelling “Timber!” played by the descending slide of the trombone.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: