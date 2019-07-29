Chebeague Island
Thur. 8/1 7 p.m. Planning Board CIS
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop CIH
Cumberland
Thur. 8/8 7 p.m. Board of Adjustment & Appeals TH
Durham
Wed. 8/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Falmouth
Thur. 8/1 4 p.m. Appointments Committee TH
Thur. 8/1 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH
Tues. 8/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Freeport
Mon. 8/5 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop TH
Mon. 8/5 6 p.m. Board of Appeals TH
Mon. 8/5 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL
Tues. 8/6 7:30 a.m. Traffic & Parking Committee TH
Tues. 8/6 5 p.m. Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee TH
Tues. 8/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 8/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 8/1 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Thur. 8/1 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Mon. 8/5 7 p.m. Communications Advisory Committee TO
Tues. 8/6 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Tues. 8/6 7 p.m. Parks & Recreation YFS
Yarmouth
Thur. 8/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
Mon. 8/5 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
Tues. 8/6 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board CR
Wed. 8/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR
Thur. 8/8 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Promoter lowers volume during Westbrook show as noise complaints continue
-
Politics
Warren pitches new trade agenda in Midwest swing
-
Business
U.S., China revive trade talks with low hopes for progress
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cindy Williams of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ joins Ogunquit cast of ‘Menopause’
-
Nation & World
Fed set to cut rates for first time in decade. Is it a risk?