Chebeague Island

Thur.  8/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CIS

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop  CIH

Cumberland

Thur.  8/8  7 p.m.  Board of Adjustment & Appeals  TH

Durham

Wed.  8/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  8/1  4 p.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Thur.  8/1  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee  TH

Tues. 8/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Freeport

Mon.  8/5  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop  TH

Mon.  8/5  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TH

Mon.  8/5  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees  FCL

Tues.  8/6  7:30 a.m.  Traffic & Parking Committee  TH

Tues.  8/6  5 p.m.  Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee  TH

Tues.  8/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  8/8  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  8/1  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Thur.  8/1  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Mon.  8/5  7 p.m.   Communications Advisory Committee  TO

Tues.  8/6  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Tues.  8/6  7 p.m.  Parks & Recreation  YFS

Yarmouth

Thur.  8/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

Mon.  8/5  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

Tues.  8/6  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  CR

Wed.  8/7  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  CR

Thur.  8/8  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

